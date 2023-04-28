ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.87relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZFOX is $3.50, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for ZFOX is 94.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for ZFOX on April 28, 2023 was 856.13K shares.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZFOX stock saw a decrease of -22.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -77.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.93% for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.49% for ZFOX stock, with a simple moving average of -78.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZFOX reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ZFOX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ZFOX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ZFOX Trading at -44.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares sank -22.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX fell by -22.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4325. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. saw -78.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.29. Equity return is now at value -452.70, with -172.60 for asset returns.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.