XPO Inc. (XPO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has increased by 0.26 when compared to last closing price of 41.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that XPO Stock Soars. One Executive Is Worth More Than Half a Billion Dollars.

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Right Now?

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XPO is $43.86, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 113.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume for XPO on April 28, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

The stock of XPO Inc. (XPO) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a 36.00% rise in the past month, and a 10.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for XPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.49% for XPO’s stock, with a 23.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to XPO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

XPO Trading at 21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +34.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.25. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 1,500 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $53,610 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Inc., sale 5,061,029 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 1,300,701 shares at $279,216,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPO Inc. (XPO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.