Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for XRX is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XRX is $14.00, which is -$2.68 below than the current price. The public float for XRX is 145.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on April 28, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 15.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Xerox CEO Cites Supply Chain and Product Mix Issues in Sharp Outlook Cut

XRX’s Market Performance

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has experienced a 12.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.03% rise in the past month, and a -8.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for XRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.09% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to XRX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

XRX Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +12.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Palau Hernandez Margarita, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Nov 29. After this action, Palau Hernandez Margarita now owns 15,500 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $155,489 using the latest closing price.

Shanker Naresh, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Xerox Holdings Corporation, sale 10,700 shares at $17.16 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Shanker Naresh is holding 11,094 shares at $183,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.