Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, XEL stock has gone down by -0.61%, with a monthly gain of 7.43% and a quarterly surge of 2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Xcel Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for XEL’s stock, with a 1.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is 22.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XEL is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is $73.75, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 546.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On April 28, 2023, XEL’s average trading volume was 2.88M shares.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 69.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $68 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEL reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for XEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to XEL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

XEL Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.03. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Prager Frank P, who sale 737 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Prager Frank P now owns 29,340 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $47,905 using the latest closing price.

Prager Frank P, the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 1,138 shares at $68.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Prager Frank P is holding 28,036 shares at $77,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 156.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.01. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.