What Recent Market Trends Mean for American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) Stock

In the past week, AWK stock has gone down by -0.78%, with a monthly gain of 5.13% and a quarterly plunge of -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for American Water Works Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for AWK’s stock, with a 0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is $161.44, which is $12.54 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 180.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWK on April 28, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 149.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $162. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

AWK Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.62. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Kennedy Melanie M, who sale 693 shares at the price of $152.10 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kennedy Melanie M now owns 11,361 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $105,405 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Melanie M, the EVP, CHRO of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 1,029 shares at $145.52 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Kennedy Melanie M is holding 12,054 shares at $149,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.