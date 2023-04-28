Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is $28.80, which is $7.49 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 67.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on April 28, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 19.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/21 that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX’s stock has fallen by -4.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.01% and a quarterly rise of 133.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.48% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for VKTX’s stock, with a 173.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $25 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VKTX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 39.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +23.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +455.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.73. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 108.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from MACARTNEY LAWSON, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Apr 24. After this action, MACARTNEY LAWSON now owns 47,965 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $352,061 using the latest closing price.

Lian Brian, the President & CEO of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $21.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Lian Brian is holding 2,242,963 shares at $750,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.