Uxin Limited (UXIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.83, however, the company has experienced a 7.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Uxin Limited (UXIN) by analysts is $413.57, which is $10.24 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 39.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of UXIN was 283.69K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN’s stock has seen a 7.39% increase for the week, with a -58.09% drop in the past month and a -69.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for Uxin Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.62% for UXIN’s stock, with a -75.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -54.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -55.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5054. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -64.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.