Understanding the 1.75% Volatility Levels of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has gone up by 2.53% for the week, with a 0.42% rise in the past month and a -9.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for GSBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.55% for GSBD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is above average at 25.54x. The 36-month beta value for GSBD is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GSBD is $15.63, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for GSBD is 102.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of GSBD on April 28, 2023 was 616.00K shares.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD)’s stock price has increased by 2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 13.79. However, the company has seen a 2.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to GSBD, setting the target price at $15.75 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

GSBD Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.66 for the present operating margin

+89.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD), the company’s capital structure generated 133.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.26. Total debt to assets is 56.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.