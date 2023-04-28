UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 161.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UDR Inc. (UDR) by analysts is $45.88, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of UDR was 2.59M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR)’s stock price has soared by 1.28 in relation to previous closing price of 40.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR Inc. (UDR) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.09% rise in the past month, and a 0.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for UDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for UDR’s stock, with a -2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44.50 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UDR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

UDR Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.85. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +5.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.98. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 138.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.07. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, UDR Inc. (UDR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.