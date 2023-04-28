Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TCOM stock has gone down by -5.28%, with a monthly decline of -2.07% and a quarterly plunge of -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Trip.com Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for TCOM’s stock, with a 11.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 120.72x. The 36-month beta value for TCOM is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCOM is $320.53, which is $11.71 above than the current price. The public float for TCOM is 646.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on April 28, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 34.92. However, the company has experienced a -5.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.55. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.