TransUnion (TRU): A Technical Analysis

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransUnion (TRU) is $79.74, which is $12.47 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on April 28, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.22 compared to its previous closing price of 64.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.06% and a quarterly drop of -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for TransUnion The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for TRU’s stock, with a 1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRU, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

TRU Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.00. In addition, TransUnion saw 18.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from Skinner Todd C., who sale 25,989 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 29. After this action, Skinner Todd C. now owns 28,749 shares of TransUnion, valued at $1,559,340 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL HEATHER J, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of TransUnion, sale 7,996 shares at $57.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that RUSSELL HEATHER J is holding 31,535 shares at $459,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.