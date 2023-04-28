Trading Update: Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock Endures 3.06% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, OVV stock has gone down by -7.50%, with a monthly decline of -0.92% and a quarterly plunge of -33.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.51% for OVV’s stock, with a -27.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is 2.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OVV is 2.80.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is $54.24, which is $20.31 above the current market price. The public float for OVV is 241.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On April 28, 2023, OVV’s average trading volume was 3.58M shares.

OVV) stock’s latest price update

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 34.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OVV, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

OVV Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Zemljak Renee Ellen, who sale 70,424 shares at the price of $46.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Zemljak Renee Ellen now owns 0 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $3,267,674 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $45.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 21,403 shares at $136,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value 58.80, with 24.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.