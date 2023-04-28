TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 197.62 compared to its previous closing price of 6.72. However, the company has seen a 211.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.85x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for TOP is 5.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on April 28, 2023 was 363.54K shares.

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP stock saw an increase of 211.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 264.96% and a quarterly increase of 304.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.47% for TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 245.98% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of 142.39% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at 289.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.50%, as shares surge +267.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +424.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +211.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 309.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.