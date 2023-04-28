The Volatility of Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s (SMMT) Stock: A -13.38% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has gone down by -13.38% for the week, with a -23.16% drop in the past month and a -57.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.46% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.17% for SMMT’s stock, with a -27.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is $4.00, The public float for SMMT is 114.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On April 28, 2023, SMMT’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 1.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at -20.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT fell by -12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5533. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -68.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Zanganeh Mahkam, who purchase 15,973,743 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, Zanganeh Mahkam now owns 23,395,269 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $16,772,430 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,553,301 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 9,884,095 shares at $7,930,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8330.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6127.56. The total capital return value is set at -89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.53. Equity return is now at value -83.90, with -30.50 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.