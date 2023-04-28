The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) Stock

In the past week, ALT stock has gone down by -13.44%, with a monthly gain of 12.22% and a quarterly plunge of -64.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Altimmune Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for ALT’s stock, with a -58.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ALT is $26.25, which is $21.29 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 48.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ALT on April 28, 2023 was 2.08M shares.

ALT) stock’s latest price update

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT)’s stock price has dropped by -4.98 in relation to previous closing price of 5.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at -37.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%, as shares surge +13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw -69.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Eisenstadt Richard I, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.31 back on Mar 24. After this action, Eisenstadt Richard I now owns 22,010 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $43,140 using the latest closing price.

Harris Matthew Scott, the Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Harris Matthew Scott is holding 33,311 shares at $42,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

The total capital return value is set at -45.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.87. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune Inc. (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1,080.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.