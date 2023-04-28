The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) by analysts is $41.81, which is $11.73 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 238.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.78% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CG was 3.55M shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.48 in comparison to its previous close of 28.98, however, the company has experienced a -2.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CG’s Market Performance

CG’s stock has fallen by -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly drop of -15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for The Carlyle Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for CG’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CG, setting the target price at $38.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CG Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Finn Christopher, who sale 20,756 shares at the price of $36.10 back on Feb 07. After this action, Finn Christopher now owns 982,654 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $749,292 using the latest closing price.

Larson Bruce M., the Chief Human Resources Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 19,476 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Larson Bruce M. is holding 416,482 shares at $703,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.