The -13.88% Decline of Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RUM stock has gone down by -12.88%, with a monthly decline of -12.19% and a quarterly plunge of -21.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Rumble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.64% for RUM’s stock, with a -20.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is 36.75x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is $15.00, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 76.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On April 28, 2023, RUM’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.13 compared to its previous closing price of 8.11. However, the company has seen a -12.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RUM Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares sank -16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc. stands at -28.96. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rumble Inc. (RUM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.