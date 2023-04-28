Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.32 in comparison to its previous close of 37.01, however, the company has experienced a -21.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Tenable Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Spending Trends Are a Concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is $47.67, which is $15.48 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENB on April 28, 2023 was 933.93K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stock saw a decrease of -21.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.92% for TENB’s stock, with a -9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TENB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TENB Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -21.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.62. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 18,034 shares at the price of $47.62 back on Mar 31. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 204,257 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $858,779 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 5,591 shares at $44.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 204,257 shares at $246,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.