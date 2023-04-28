TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 40.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is above average at 79.90x. The 36-month beta value for TRP is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TRP is $44.59, which is $11.07 above than the current price. The public float for TRP is 1.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.50% of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on April 28, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

TRP’s Market Performance

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 4.18% rise in the past month, and a -4.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for TRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for TRP’s stock, with a -6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.03. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.