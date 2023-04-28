SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Stock Sees a4.34 Increase

The stock of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has gone up by 4.08% for the week, with a 13.02% rise in the past month and a 6.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.45% for STKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for STKL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STKL is also noteworthy at 1.48.

The public float for STKL is 105.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume of STKL on April 28, 2023 was 859.65K shares.

STKL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has increased by 4.34 when compared to last closing price of 8.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STKL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to STKL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

STKL Trading at 7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Buick Mike, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Mar 10. After this action, Buick Mike now owns 146,519 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $54,574 using the latest closing price.

Largey David, the Chief Quality Officer of SunOpta Inc., sale 6,788 shares at $8.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Largey David is holding 36,040 shares at $56,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on SunOpta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.