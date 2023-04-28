Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.31 in relation to its previous close of 0.88. However, the company has experienced a 32.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by analysts is $2.73, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SPPI was 2.20M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a 32.36% increase in the past week, with a 37.31% rise in the past month, and a 57.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for SPPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.82% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of 29.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPPI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SPPI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

SPPI Trading at 18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +32.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7303. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 149.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-718.78 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -772.24. Equity return is now at value -197.90, with -75.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.