Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) is $3.64, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for SCTL is 50.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCTL on April 28, 2023 was 146.67K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SCTL) stock’s latest price update

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a -13.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCTL’s Market Performance

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has experienced a -13.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.44% drop in the past month, and a -44.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for SCTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.53% for SCTL stock, with a simple moving average of -43.73% for the last 200 days.

SCTL Trading at -35.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -36.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCTL fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9720. In addition, Societal CDMO Inc. saw -49.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCTL starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 370,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Apr 27. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 8,476,052 shares of Societal CDMO Inc., valued at $259,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.31 for the present operating margin

+24.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Societal CDMO Inc. stands at -22.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.71. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 28.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.