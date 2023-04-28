Should You Invest in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UNH is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UNH is $595.38, which is $104.41 above the current market price. The public float for UNH is 929.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for UNH on April 28, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 482.95. However, the company has seen a 0.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that UnitedHealth First-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Up as Company Added Members

UNH’s Market Performance

UNH’s stock has risen by 0.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.79% and a quarterly drop of -0.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.37% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of -4.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $591 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $630, previously predicting the price at $615. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UNH, setting the target price at $587 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

UNH Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $498.45. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 761 shares at the price of $494.80 back on Apr 25. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 9,293 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $376,543 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 1,684 shares at $488.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 8,675 shares at $822,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.