Should You Invest in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $73.48, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on April 28, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 63.40. However, the company has seen a -5.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a -5.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.88% decline in the past month and a 18.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.95% for FTNT’s stock, with a 14.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $82 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

FTNT Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.26. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 28.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,530 shares at the price of $66.91 back on Apr 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $503,832 using the latest closing price.

NEUKOM WILLIAM H., the Director of Fortinet Inc., purchase 423 shares at $67.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that NEUKOM WILLIAM H. is holding 290,716 shares at $28,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -314.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.