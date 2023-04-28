Should You Invest in Copart Inc. (CPRT) Now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CPRT is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPRT is $79.88, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 427.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for CPRT on April 28, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84relation to previous closing price of 77.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has seen a -0.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.36% gain in the past month and a 16.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.88% for CPRT’s stock, with a 21.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $140 based on the research report published on February 12th of the previous year 2021.

CPRT Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.51. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 27.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from Blunt Matt, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $69.36 back on Feb 22. After this action, Blunt Matt now owns 0 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $2,080,800 using the latest closing price.

Blunt Matt, the Director of Copart Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $115.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Blunt Matt is holding 0 shares at $1,157,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.