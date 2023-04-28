Saia Inc. (SAIA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.64 in comparison to its previous close of 259.92, however, the company has experienced a 1.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Right Now?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is $297.13, which is $12.7 above the current market price. The public float for SAIA is 26.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAIA on April 28, 2023 was 424.87K shares.

SAIA’s Market Performance

The stock of Saia Inc. (SAIA) has seen a 1.78% increase in the past week, with a 6.16% rise in the past month, and a 4.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for SAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.42% for SAIA’s stock, with a 20.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIA reach a price target of $288, previously predicting the price at $269. The rating they have provided for SAIA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SAIA, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

SAIA Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $268.51. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 35.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from COL DOUGLAS L, who sale 1,233 shares at the price of $292.93 back on Mar 06. After this action, COL DOUGLAS L now owns 7,055 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $361,180 using the latest closing price.

SUGAR PATRICK D, the EVP Operations of Saia Inc., sale 980 shares at $293.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that SUGAR PATRICK D is holding 8,869 shares at $287,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.56. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Saia Inc. (SAIA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.