Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is $6.13, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for RBBN is 137.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RBBN on April 28, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

RBBN) stock’s latest price update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.52 in comparison to its previous close of 2.30, however, the company has experienced a 2.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RBBN’s Market Performance

RBBN’s stock has risen by 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.20% and a quarterly drop of -26.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Ribbon Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for RBBN’s stock, with a -17.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBBN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBBN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RBBN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

RBBN Trading at -28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from Swarth Investments Ltd., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $970.00 back on Mar 30. After this action, Swarth Investments Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $4,850,000 using the latest closing price.

Swarth Investments Ltd., the 10% Owner of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 1,639,344 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Swarth Investments Ltd. is holding 27,435,739 shares at $4,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+45.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.