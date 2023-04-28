Real-Time Update: Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -3.79% decrease in the past week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month, and a -39.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for CENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.81% for CENN’s stock, with a -55.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENN on April 28, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CENN Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4128. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.