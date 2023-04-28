Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RTX is 1.06.

The public float for RTX is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RTX on April 28, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

RTX) stock’s latest price update

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.75relation to previous closing price of 97.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Airline Recovery Boosts Jet Engine Makers

RTX’s Market Performance

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has seen a -3.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.68% gain in the past month and a -0.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for RTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for RTX’s stock, with a 4.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RTX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

RTX Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.71. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -1.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.