PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): A Technical Analysis

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is $154.21, which is $27.7 above the current market price. The public float for PKI is 126.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKI on April 28, 2023 was 806.67K shares.

PKI) stock’s latest price update

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 129.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/21 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Aon, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

PKI’s Market Performance

PKI’s stock has fallen by -2.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.21% and a quarterly drop of -4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for PerkinElmer Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for PKI’s stock, with a -5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PKI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PKI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $170 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKI reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for PKI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PKI, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

PKI Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKI fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.08. In addition, PerkinElmer Inc. saw -8.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKI starting from Okun Andrew, who sale 2,435 shares at the price of $136.51 back on Apr 13. After this action, Okun Andrew now owns 4,356 shares of PerkinElmer Inc., valued at $332,391 using the latest closing price.

Okun Andrew, the Please of PerkinElmer Inc., sale 3,146 shares at $135.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Okun Andrew is holding 6,135 shares at $425,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for PerkinElmer Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.