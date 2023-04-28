PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 188.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Pepsi Earnings Helped by Price Hikes, Resilient Demand

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PEP is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEP is $201.00, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for PEP on April 28, 2023 was 4.52M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

The stock of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has seen a 2.35% increase in the past week, with a 5.72% rise in the past month, and a 11.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.94% for PEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.06% for PEP’s stock, with a 7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Sell” to PEP, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

PEP Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.51. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc., sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc. stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.