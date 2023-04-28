PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PMT is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PMT is $14.28, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for PMT is 88.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume of PMT on April 28, 2023 was 833.31K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PMT) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.29 in relation to its previous close of 11.76. However, the company has experienced a 4.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PMT’s Market Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has seen a 4.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.34% gain in the past month and a -17.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for PMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for PMT’s stock, with a -8.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMT

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PMT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for PMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 07th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PMT, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

PMT Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.24 back on Mar 24. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 22,233 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $22,477 using the latest closing price.

Carnahan Scott W., the Director of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, sale 1,420 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Carnahan Scott W. is holding 16,548 shares at $18,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -156.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.