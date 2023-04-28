PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 34.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is 1.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBF is 1.96.

The public float for PBF is 109.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% of that float. On April 28, 2023, PBF’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

PBF’s Market Performance

PBF’s stock has seen a -3.54% decrease for the week, with a -21.49% drop in the past month and a -24.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for PBF Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.92% for PBF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PBF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PBF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBF reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for PBF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PBF, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

PBF Trading at -17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBF fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.00. In addition, PBF Energy Inc. saw -15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBF starting from Davis Paul T, who sale 117,500 shares at the price of $47.28 back on Nov 04. After this action, Davis Paul T now owns 44,126 shares of PBF Energy Inc., valued at $5,555,729 using the latest closing price.

Barone John C, the Principal Accounting Officer of PBF Energy Inc., sale 32,500 shares at $45.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Barone John C is holding 14,662 shares at $1,493,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBF

Equity return is now at value 81.00, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.