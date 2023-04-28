Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Stock Showcases 0.19% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has seen a 1.24% increase in the past week, with a -1.35% drop in the past month, and a 2.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for PH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for PH’s stock, with a 8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 33.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PH is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is $385.80, which is $54.4 above the current market price. The public float for PH is 127.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On April 28, 2023, PH’s average trading volume was 981.92K shares.

PH) stock’s latest price update

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH)’s stock price has soared by 3.74 in relation to previous closing price of 311.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PH reach a price target of $285. The rating they have provided for PH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PH, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

PH Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $322.13. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Williams Thomas L, who sale 38,098 shares at the price of $352.63 back on Feb 13. After this action, Williams Thomas L now owns 229,027 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $13,434,498 using the latest closing price.

Czaja Mark T, the VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 430 shares at $351.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Czaja Mark T is holding 507 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 44.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.