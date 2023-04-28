Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2404.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PANW is $223.67, which is $35.54 above the current price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on April 28, 2023 was 3.92M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 183.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a -3.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month, and a 16.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for PANW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.79. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 32.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Arora Nikesh, who sale 13,800 shares at the price of $201.42 back on Apr 17. After this action, Arora Nikesh now owns 1,177,193 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $2,779,651 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $193.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 612,745 shares at $8,729,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.