Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stock Observes 7.08% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has seen a 0.42% increase in the past week, with a 3.28% gain in the past month, and a -2.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for ORI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for ORI’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is above average at 10.97x. The 36-month beta value for ORI is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ORI is $29.00, which is $3.64 above than the current price. The public float for ORI is 281.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ORI on April 28, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

ORI stock's latest price update

The stock price of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has jumped by 0.81 compared to previous close of 25.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2022.

ORI Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.09. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw 5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who purchase 295 shares at the price of $24.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD now owns 10,272 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $7,118 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, the Director of Old Republic International Corporation, purchase 295 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD is holding 9,977 shares at $7,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.