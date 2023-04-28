Okta Inc. (OKTA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.61relation to previous closing price of 70.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Okta Stock Has Been on a Tear. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OKTA is $92.95, which is $25.38 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for OKTA on April 28, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Okta Inc. (OKTA) has seen a -10.21% decrease in the past week, with a -18.99% drop in the past month, and a -4.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.67% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OKTA, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -9.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.41. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sale 100 shares at the price of $75.99 back on Apr 24. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 601 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $7,599 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,117 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 22,813 shares at $257,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.