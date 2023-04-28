NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is above average at 72.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) is $48.86, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for NUVA is 52.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUVA on April 28, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 42.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Globus Medical to Buy NuVasive in $3.1 Billion Deal

NUVA’s Market Performance

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has seen a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.60% gain in the past month and a -5.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for NUVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for NUVA’s stock, with a -2.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NUVA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NUVA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57.72 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUVA reach a price target of $52.50, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for NUVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to NUVA, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

NUVA Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVA fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.43. In addition, NuVasive Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+60.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuVasive Inc. stands at +3.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on NuVasive Inc. (NUVA), the company’s capital structure generated 115.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 45.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.