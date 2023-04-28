NOV Inc. (NOV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NOV stock has gone down by -10.29%, with a monthly decline of -9.31% and a quarterly plunge of -33.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for NOV Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.38% for NOV’s stock, with a -16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Right Now?

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NOV Inc. (NOV) is $25.36, which is $9.49 above the current market price. The public float for NOV is 391.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOV on April 28, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

NOV) stock’s latest price update

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV)’s stock price has decreased by -8.10 compared to its previous closing price of 18.02. However, the company has seen a -10.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $28 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOV reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for NOV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NOV Trading at -15.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.39. In addition, NOV Inc. saw -20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from MATTSON ERIC L, who sale 20,681 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, MATTSON ERIC L now owns 46,600 shares of NOV Inc., valued at $452,919 using the latest closing price.

Novak Christy Lynn, the VP, Corp. Controller, CAO of NOV Inc., sale 9,607 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Novak Christy Lynn is holding 84,600 shares at $210,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc. (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.71. Total debt to assets is 23.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NOV Inc. (NOV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.