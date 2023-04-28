NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen a -8.61% decrease in the past week, with a -6.91% drop in the past month, and a -22.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for NEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.25% for NEP’s stock, with a -22.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is $79.53, which is $24.51 above the current market price. The public float for NEP is 81.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on April 28, 2023 was 916.29K shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.34 in relation to its previous close of 55.94. However, the company has experienced a -8.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEP reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $81. The rating they have provided for NEP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

NEP Trading at -10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.91. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.