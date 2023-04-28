NCR Corporation (NCR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCR is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NCR is $31.75, which is $9.64 above the current price. The public float for NCR is 132.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCR on April 28, 2023 was 957.55K shares.

NCR) stock’s latest price update

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 21.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that NCR Opts to Split in Two Rather Than Sell Itself. The Stock Plummets.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR Corporation (NCR) has seen a -2.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.59% decline in the past month and a -19.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for NCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for NCR’s stock, with a -13.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCR reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for NCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NCR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

NCR Trading at -7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.60. In addition, NCR Corporation saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corporation, purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Corporation stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Corporation (NCR), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Corporation (NCR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.