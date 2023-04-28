Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has decreased by -2.04 when compared to last closing price of 7.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 30.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is above average at 117.01x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MWG is 14.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MWG on April 28, 2023 was 864.14K shares.

MWG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.52% for MWG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.52% for the last 200 days.

MWG Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.97% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG rose by +30.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.