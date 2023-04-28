MP Materials Corp. (MP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is above average at 14.25x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MP is $38.40, which is $18.83 above than the current price. The public float for MP is 145.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MP on April 28, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

MP) stock’s latest price update

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 21.53. However, the company has experienced a -10.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that General Motors EV Partner Sees Director Buy More Stock

MP’s Market Performance

MP Materials Corp. (MP) has seen a -10.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.03% decline in the past month and a -29.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for MP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.09% for MP’s stock, with a -29.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to MP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

MP Trading at -24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -22.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.77. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -10.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Gold Daniel Allen, who sale 53,702 shares at the price of $31.62 back on Dec 14. After this action, Gold Daniel Allen now owns 1,120,014 shares of MP Materials Corp., valued at $1,698,057 using the latest closing price.

QVT Financial LP, the Director by Deputization of MP Materials Corp., sale 53,702 shares at $31.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that QVT Financial LP is holding 1,120,014 shares at $1,698,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corp. stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corp. (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In summary, MP Materials Corp. (MP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.