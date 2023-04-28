Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCOM is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is $13.00, The public float for MCOM is 4.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.69% of that float. On April 28, 2023, MCOM’s average trading volume was 869.42K shares.

MCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) has increased by 14.19 when compared to last closing price of 1.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCOM’s Market Performance

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has experienced a -24.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -80.38% drop in the past month, and a -91.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.01% for MCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.80% for MCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -92.71% for the last 200 days.

MCOM Trading at -74.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -79.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -25.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8640. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc. saw -81.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.27 for the present operating margin

-172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc. stands at -528.21. Equity return is now at value 238.40, with -229.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.