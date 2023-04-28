McDonald’s Corporation’s (MCD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has gone up by 1.28% for the week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month and a 7.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.92% for MCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for MCD’s stock, with a 11.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is 35.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCD is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is $316.93, which is $9.58 above the current market price. The public float for MCD is 728.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On April 28, 2023, MCD’s average trading volume was 2.76M shares.

MCD) stock’s latest price update

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.71 in comparison to its previous close of 289.76, however, the company has experienced a 1.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Chipotle’s Quarter Sizzles, Boosted by Price Increases

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $330 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCD reach a price target of $327, previously predicting the price at $318. The rating they have provided for MCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MCD, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

MCD Trading at 7.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.10. In addition, McDonald’s Corporation saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Kempczinski Christopher J, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $267.69 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kempczinski Christopher J now owns 34,637 shares of McDonald’s Corporation, valued at $1,030,606 using the latest closing price.

Hoovel Catherine A., the SVP – Corporate Controller of McDonald’s Corporation, sale 2,876 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Hoovel Catherine A. is holding 1,184 shares at $776,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corporation stands at +26.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value -99.10, with 12.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.