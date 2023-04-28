Magic Empire Global Limited’s (MEGL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has seen a -25.76% decrease in the past week, with a -42.00% drop in the past month, and a -61.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.12% for MEGL’s stock, with a -78.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?

The public float for MEGL is 7.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on April 28, 2023 was 218.31K shares.

MEGL) stock’s latest price update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL)’s stock price has decreased by -7.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a -25.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MEGL Trading at -40.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares sank -42.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL fell by -25.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2944. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw -28.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a bad performance as of late. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.