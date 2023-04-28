LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)’s stock price has increased by 1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 203.01. However, the company has seen a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is $235.17, which is $32.48 above the current market price. The public float for LPLA is 78.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on April 28, 2023 was 979.53K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stock saw an increase of 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.04% and a quarterly increase of -11.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for LPLA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $205 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $239, previously predicting the price at $281. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

LPLA Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.09. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw -5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Arnold Dan H., who sale 38,444 shares at the price of $246.20 back on Feb 27. After this action, Arnold Dan H. now owns 154,884 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $9,464,734 using the latest closing price.

Audette Matthew J, the Chief Financial Officer of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 7,111 shares at $246.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Audette Matthew J is holding 12,644 shares at $1,750,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 136.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 30.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.