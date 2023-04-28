LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has seen a 2.88% increase in the past week, with a 37.50% gain in the past month, and a 82.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for LVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.83% for LVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LVO is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LVO is $4.19, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for LVO is 65.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume for LVO on April 28, 2023 was 401.75K shares.

LVO) stock’s latest price update

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has soared by 7.52 in relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

LVO Trading at 22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +38.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3215. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw 122.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Nov 21. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,089,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $23,496 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 2,054,666 shares at $10,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.18 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -37.53. The total capital return value is set at -151.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.34. Equity return is now at value 124.60, with -19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.