Lear Corporation (LEA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 130.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LEA is $153.62, which is $25.82 above the current market price. The public float for LEA is 58.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume for LEA on April 28, 2023 was 606.65K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA’s stock has seen a -5.48% decrease for the week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month and a -5.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for Lear Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for LEA’s stock, with a -6.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $155 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEA, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

LEA Trading at -6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.56. In addition, Lear Corporation saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from SCOTT RAYMOND E, who sale 11,260 shares at the price of $138.50 back on Mar 09. After this action, SCOTT RAYMOND E now owns 16,740 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $1,559,510 using the latest closing price.

Esposito Carl A., the SVP & President E-Systems of Lear Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Esposito Carl A. is holding 19,415 shares at $1,136,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+7.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corporation (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 24.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lear Corporation (LEA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.