Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has dropped by -0.28 compared to previous close of 32.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is above average at 9.31x. The 36-month beta value for LAZ is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LAZ is $37.29, which is $4.98 above than the current price. The public float for LAZ is 87.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on April 28, 2023 was 720.36K shares.

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ stock saw a decrease of -6.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Lazard Ltd (LAZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for LAZ’s stock, with a -10.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZ reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for LAZ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to LAZ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

LAZ Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.08. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $36.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 50,258 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $1,783,110 using the latest closing price.

Stern Alexander F., the President of Lazard Ltd, sale 70,000 shares at $35.29 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Stern Alexander F. is holding 209,258 shares at $2,470,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 52.50, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.